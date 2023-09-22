Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 173.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

