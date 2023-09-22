Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFI stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

