Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $159.04.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

