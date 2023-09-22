Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

