Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 346 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.