Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

