Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.45 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.