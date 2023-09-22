Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 704,864 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.