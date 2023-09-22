Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Trimmed by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 122.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $224.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,052. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

