Piper Sandler Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $39.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.16 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.