Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 183,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,352,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after buying an additional 130,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,494,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

