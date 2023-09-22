Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 13th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.43. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of C$158.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9799585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

