Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $15.67 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 66.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

