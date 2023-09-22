Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $45.82 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

