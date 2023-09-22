PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM opened at $44.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.