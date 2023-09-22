Pocket Network (POKT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.29 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and approximately $162,670.56 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

