Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Polymetal International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

