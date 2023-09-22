Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 120.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Popular by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About Popular

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.