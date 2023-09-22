Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 174,695 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

