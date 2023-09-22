Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $887.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Preferred Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.