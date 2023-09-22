Pro Reit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter.

