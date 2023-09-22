PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 240.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

