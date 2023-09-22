Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.65.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of PLD opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

