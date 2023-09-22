Prom Price Tops $4.11 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00015449 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $74.98 million and $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,614.14 or 1.00080343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0480247 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,899,446.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

