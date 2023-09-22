ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target Cut to $1.80

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $2.10 to $1.80 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.02.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.