Prosus Stock to Split on Tuesday, September 26th (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 26th. The 2.17960000 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays raised Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC raised Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

