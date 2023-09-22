PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $31.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

