PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.