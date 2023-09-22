Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issued By B. Riley

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Rocky Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.20. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $250,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

