Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Camping World in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

NYSE CWH opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.65. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

