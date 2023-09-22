Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut by Analyst

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.59) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,492 shares of company stock worth $99,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

