Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 billion.

HMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 32,117 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,717,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

