Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

GME opened at $17.02 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

