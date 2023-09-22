Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised by Analyst

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

