QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $515,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

