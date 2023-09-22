Quantfury Token Price Reaches $6.43 on Top Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $64.33 million and $5,412.20 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00024193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.43542786 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,140.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

