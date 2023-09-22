QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $87,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $87,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,189 shares of company stock worth $4,812,323 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

