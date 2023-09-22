QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.06 and traded as high as $8.80. QuickLogic shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 36,437 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,908.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $66,576.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

