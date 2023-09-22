Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Trading Down 5%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 72,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.54. The firm has a market cap of C$41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of C$10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0169205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.