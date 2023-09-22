Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

QUOT stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 502,760 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,650 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,178,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,692,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

