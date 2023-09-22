Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $30.78 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002956 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006794 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

