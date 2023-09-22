Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.30

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 210632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

