Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,765,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

