Raymond James Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $72.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.28.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

