RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Acquires 1,388,889 Shares

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RayzeBio Stock Performance
RYZB opened at $19.78 on Friday. RayzeBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
About RayzeBio
