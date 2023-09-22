Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

