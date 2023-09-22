Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $161.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

