Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up about 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.