Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Trading Down 3.2 %

EQT stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

