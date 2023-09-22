Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. CrowdStrike makes up 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,569,470 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of -396.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

